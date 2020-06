Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking internet access

Call Keyanna J 813-270-1212 to see this cool 3 bedroom, 2 bath home now!! Corner lot, fenced in back yard, cathedral ceilings in the living and dining rooms, tons of light, bonus room for 4th bedroom or office, large kitchen, lots of closets, and much more. Look now before its gone!!