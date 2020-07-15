7020 Bougenville Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors carport

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath for Rent in Port Richey! - Come see this 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit for rent in Port Richey! This unit features wood laminate flooring throughout! The kitchen has plenty of counter space with decorative white cabinets and appliances. The bedroom is spacious with ample closet space. The bathroom features a shower/tub combo with decorative tile. The living room lets in lots of natural light through the windows and sliding glass door. The sliding glass door leads out to a large fenced in yard. The backyard features a privacy fence separating it from the other unit in the duplex. This unit also features a carport, perfect for one car. Sorry, no washer and dryer hookups.



1 block from US 19 on Bougenville Dr, close to many local shops, restaurants, and the beach!



Rent: $795

Security Deposit: $795

Beds: 1

Bath: 1

Covered carport: 1

Sorry no pets allowed



For more information on this rental please contact:

Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

www.wcmanagement.info



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2462757)