7020 Bougenville Dr.

7020 Bougenville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7020 Bougenville Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath for Rent in Port Richey! - Come see this 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit for rent in Port Richey! This unit features wood laminate flooring throughout! The kitchen has plenty of counter space with decorative white cabinets and appliances. The bedroom is spacious with ample closet space. The bathroom features a shower/tub combo with decorative tile. The living room lets in lots of natural light through the windows and sliding glass door. The sliding glass door leads out to a large fenced in yard. The backyard features a privacy fence separating it from the other unit in the duplex. This unit also features a carport, perfect for one car. Sorry, no washer and dryer hookups.

1 block from US 19 on Bougenville Dr, close to many local shops, restaurants, and the beach!

Rent: $795
Security Deposit: $795
Beds: 1
Bath: 1
Covered carport: 1
Sorry no pets allowed

For more information on this rental please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2462757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7020 Bougenville Dr. have any available units?
7020 Bougenville Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
Is 7020 Bougenville Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7020 Bougenville Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7020 Bougenville Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7020 Bougenville Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 7020 Bougenville Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7020 Bougenville Dr. offers parking.
Does 7020 Bougenville Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7020 Bougenville Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7020 Bougenville Dr. have a pool?
No, 7020 Bougenville Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7020 Bougenville Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7020 Bougenville Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7020 Bougenville Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7020 Bougenville Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7020 Bougenville Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7020 Bougenville Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
