Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

7015 CHERRY LAUREL DRIVE

7015 Cherry Laurel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7015 Cherry Laurel Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Jasmine Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tenant occupied until June 1, 2020. Large corner lot home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and an oversized 2 car garage. When entering you'll notice the large living room along with the open dining room. The kitchen features a large breakfast bar that opens to the family room with lots of natural light. The spacious master retreat is bright and airy, comes with ample closet space with a cozy master bath. Other features include fenced in back yard, oversized 2 car garage with separate laundry space. This home is close to shopping and restaurants, don't miss out call today! (Tenant occupied until June 1, 2020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7015 CHERRY LAUREL DRIVE have any available units?
7015 CHERRY LAUREL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 7015 CHERRY LAUREL DRIVE have?
Some of 7015 CHERRY LAUREL DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7015 CHERRY LAUREL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7015 CHERRY LAUREL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7015 CHERRY LAUREL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7015 CHERRY LAUREL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 7015 CHERRY LAUREL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7015 CHERRY LAUREL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7015 CHERRY LAUREL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7015 CHERRY LAUREL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7015 CHERRY LAUREL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7015 CHERRY LAUREL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7015 CHERRY LAUREL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7015 CHERRY LAUREL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7015 CHERRY LAUREL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7015 CHERRY LAUREL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7015 CHERRY LAUREL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7015 CHERRY LAUREL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

