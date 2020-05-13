7015 CHERRY LAUREL DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Tenant occupied until June 1, 2020. Large corner lot home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and an oversized 2 car garage. When entering you'll notice the large living room along with the open dining room. The kitchen features a large breakfast bar that opens to the family room with lots of natural light. The spacious master retreat is bright and airy, comes with ample closet space with a cozy master bath. Other features include fenced in back yard, oversized 2 car garage with separate laundry space. This home is close to shopping and restaurants, don't miss out call today! (Tenant occupied until June 1, 2020)