Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

12208 SADDLE STRAP ROW

12208 Saddle Strap Row · No Longer Available
Location

12208 Saddle Strap Row, Bayonet Point, FL 34667
Beacon Woods Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
tennis court
One bedroom, one bath patio home with gated courtyard in the front and open patio in the back. Very open floor plan with high ceilings, large living room, dining room, remodeled kitchen, Florida room with sliding glass doors that lead to rear open patio. Large bedroom with ample storage and bath with tub/shower and updated vanity and wall tile. Community has: Golf Course (extra fees), Club house, Pool, Tennis, Basketball court, Sauna, Bocce courts, Playground, Picnic area with grills, Shuffleboard courts, Billiard table, and Horseshoe pits. Owner pays the association fees that allow Tenant access to these wonderful amenities. First, last, security to move in. All occupants over age 18 must apply. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. Looking for good credit, good rental references, good work references, good income, NO EVICTIONS. This home has an unrepaired sinkhole.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12208 SADDLE STRAP ROW have any available units?
12208 SADDLE STRAP ROW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 12208 SADDLE STRAP ROW have?
Some of 12208 SADDLE STRAP ROW's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12208 SADDLE STRAP ROW currently offering any rent specials?
12208 SADDLE STRAP ROW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12208 SADDLE STRAP ROW pet-friendly?
No, 12208 SADDLE STRAP ROW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 12208 SADDLE STRAP ROW offer parking?
Yes, 12208 SADDLE STRAP ROW offers parking.
Does 12208 SADDLE STRAP ROW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12208 SADDLE STRAP ROW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12208 SADDLE STRAP ROW have a pool?
Yes, 12208 SADDLE STRAP ROW has a pool.
Does 12208 SADDLE STRAP ROW have accessible units?
No, 12208 SADDLE STRAP ROW does not have accessible units.
Does 12208 SADDLE STRAP ROW have units with dishwashers?
No, 12208 SADDLE STRAP ROW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12208 SADDLE STRAP ROW have units with air conditioning?
No, 12208 SADDLE STRAP ROW does not have units with air conditioning.

