12208 SADDLE STRAP ROW

Amenities

One bedroom, one bath patio home with gated courtyard in the front and open patio in the back. Very open floor plan with high ceilings, large living room, dining room, remodeled kitchen, Florida room with sliding glass doors that lead to rear open patio. Large bedroom with ample storage and bath with tub/shower and updated vanity and wall tile. Community has: Golf Course (extra fees), Club house, Pool, Tennis, Basketball court, Sauna, Bocce courts, Playground, Picnic area with grills, Shuffleboard courts, Billiard table, and Horseshoe pits. Owner pays the association fees that allow Tenant access to these wonderful amenities. First, last, security to move in. All occupants over age 18 must apply. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. Looking for good credit, good rental references, good work references, good income, NO EVICTIONS. This home has an unrepaired sinkhole.