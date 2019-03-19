11902 Oceanside Drive

Amenities
Come see this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in Port Richey! This home features wood laminate flooring along with carpet flooring in the bedrooms. The living/kitchen/dining is an open concept great room. The kitchen features wood cabinets as well as stainless steal appliances. It also features an additional set of cabinets which provide extra storage space as well as extra counter space which can be used for entertaining. The bedrooms feature carpet flooring and closet storage. The bathrooms both feature shower/tub combos and single vanity’s.
Rent: $1100
Security: $1100
Beds: 4
Bath: 2
For more information please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
Www.wcmanagement.info
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.