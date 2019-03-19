All apartments in Bayonet Point
Find more places like 11902 Oceanside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayonet Point, FL
/
11902 Oceanside Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11902 Oceanside Drive

11902 Oceanside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bayonet Point
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11902 Oceanside Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Gulf Highlands

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in Port Richey! This home features wood laminate flooring along with carpet flooring in the bedrooms. The living/kitchen/dining is an open concept great room. The kitchen features wood cabinets as well as stainless steal appliances. It also features an additional set of cabinets which provide extra storage space as well as extra counter space which can be used for entertaining. The bedrooms feature carpet flooring and closet storage. The bathrooms both feature shower/tub combos and single vanity’s.

Rent: $1100
Security: $1100
Beds: 4
Bath: 2

For more information please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
Www.wcmanagement.info

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11902 Oceanside Drive have any available units?
11902 Oceanside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 11902 Oceanside Drive have?
Some of 11902 Oceanside Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11902 Oceanside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11902 Oceanside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11902 Oceanside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11902 Oceanside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11902 Oceanside Drive offer parking?
No, 11902 Oceanside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11902 Oceanside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11902 Oceanside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11902 Oceanside Drive have a pool?
No, 11902 Oceanside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11902 Oceanside Drive have accessible units?
No, 11902 Oceanside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11902 Oceanside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11902 Oceanside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11902 Oceanside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11902 Oceanside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bayonet Point 2 BedroomsBayonet Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bayonet Point Apartments with BalconyBayonet Point Apartments with Gym
Bayonet Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College