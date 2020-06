Amenities

pet friendly garage furnished

This cute 3bedroom/ 1bath/ 1car garage home is situated on a lovely wooden lot. Home offers an open living room and galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinets and eating space. Extra lot in the rear for extra space, also available a 10x20 shed and an extra driveway. Home is available furnished or unfurnished. MOVE IN JANUARY 1!



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.