11220 Kapok Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Completely upgraded 3/2/1 1500 Sq. Ft. with wood floors, remodeled baths and HUGE kitchen!!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651

^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^



Wood floors in living area

Tile flooring in baths and kitchen

Renovated bathrooms

Screened porch

Large living room

Full car garage

Upgraded light fixtures and fans



Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-741-4651. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.



When is the home available?

The home is ready to be moved into today!



How much is your security deposit?

The security deposit starts at one month's rent



Do you allow pets?

Dogs are ok with breed restrictions but please no cats. There is a $200 non-refundable pet fee.



Where can I get an application?

You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.



What are your basic requirements?



You have to have good rental history

No evictions - YES, we do check

You must have good or fair credit to be approved

No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason

You have to have verifiable income

We do a criminal back ground check

Income has to be 2.5 times the rent

No Section 8



Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5475264)