Home
/
Bayonet Point, FL
/
11220 Kapok Ave.
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

11220 Kapok Ave.

11220 Kapok Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11220 Kapok Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Palm Terrace Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Completely upgraded 3/2/1 1500 Sq. Ft. with wood floors, remodeled baths and HUGE kitchen!!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651
^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^

Wood floors in living area
Tile flooring in baths and kitchen
Renovated bathrooms
Screened porch
Large living room
Full car garage
Upgraded light fixtures and fans

Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-741-4651. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.

When is the home available?
The home is ready to be moved into today!

How much is your security deposit?
The security deposit starts at one month's rent

Do you allow pets?
Dogs are ok with breed restrictions but please no cats. There is a $200 non-refundable pet fee.

Where can I get an application?
You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.

What are your basic requirements?

You have to have good rental history
No evictions - YES, we do check
You must have good or fair credit to be approved
No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason
You have to have verifiable income
We do a criminal back ground check
Income has to be 2.5 times the rent
No Section 8

Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5475264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11220 Kapok Ave. have any available units?
11220 Kapok Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 11220 Kapok Ave. have?
Some of 11220 Kapok Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11220 Kapok Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
11220 Kapok Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11220 Kapok Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11220 Kapok Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 11220 Kapok Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 11220 Kapok Ave. offers parking.
Does 11220 Kapok Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11220 Kapok Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11220 Kapok Ave. have a pool?
No, 11220 Kapok Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 11220 Kapok Ave. have accessible units?
No, 11220 Kapok Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 11220 Kapok Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11220 Kapok Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11220 Kapok Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11220 Kapok Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

