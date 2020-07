Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom 2 bathroom oversized 1 car garage rental. Ceramic tile & neutral shades throughout the home. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Screened in lanai & Fenced in backyard. First, last, and security to move in. Application process: $50/ adult. We will screen backgrounds & credits. Come make this yours today. Available NOW!