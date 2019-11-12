All apartments in Bayonet Point
10830 NORWOOD AVENUE

Location

10830 Norwood Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Palm Terrace Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Loving this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage rental! Convenient location near 19 and Ranch Rd. Plenty of parking in your half circle driveway. Enjoy sunsets from your front porch. No carpet throughout home & freshly painted interior!!! Super spacious layout. Master bedroom includes en suite bathroom with shower and large vanity plus bonus- walk in closet. Split floor plan. Other bathroom features a gorgeous garden tub, organized/ large vanity with plenty of space near bedroom #2 and living room. Floor plan consists of open kitchen (stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and soft close cabinets)/ living room combo with a separate dining room area. From dining room, bedroom #3 to the left and backyard porch to the right; plus fenced in backyard. Prospective tenant to verify all information. Call Today to schedule a showing!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10830 NORWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
10830 NORWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 10830 NORWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 10830 NORWOOD AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10830 NORWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10830 NORWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10830 NORWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10830 NORWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 10830 NORWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 10830 NORWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 10830 NORWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10830 NORWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10830 NORWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10830 NORWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10830 NORWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10830 NORWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10830 NORWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10830 NORWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10830 NORWOOD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10830 NORWOOD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

