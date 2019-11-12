10830 NORWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Loving this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage rental! Convenient location near 19 and Ranch Rd. Plenty of parking in your half circle driveway. Enjoy sunsets from your front porch. No carpet throughout home & freshly painted interior!!! Super spacious layout. Master bedroom includes en suite bathroom with shower and large vanity plus bonus- walk in closet. Split floor plan. Other bathroom features a gorgeous garden tub, organized/ large vanity with plenty of space near bedroom #2 and living room. Floor plan consists of open kitchen (stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and soft close cabinets)/ living room combo with a separate dining room area. From dining room, bedroom #3 to the left and backyard porch to the right; plus fenced in backyard. Prospective tenant to verify all information. Call Today to schedule a showing!!!!