Last updated January 1 2020 at 5:44 AM

10411 Azalea Dr

10411 Azalea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10411 Azalea Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Jasmine Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Call Lori Hermansen 727-534-4222. This now vacant open floor plan 2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home is in Jasmine Lakes subdivision. Living & dining room combo greet you at the front door. The family room is off the dining area & leads out to vinyl enclosed screened porch. Owner just finished installing wood laminate flooring in the main living areas. The kitchen and both bathrooms have vinyl tile flooring. Oversized garage has separate laundry room area that could be an easy workshop. Up to 2 pets, max of 40lbs. will be considered. No aggressive breed dogs please. Washer & dryer set is for tenant convenience only & will not be warranted by landlord. Also, rear fence is property of shopping plaza & will not be repaired or replaced by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10411 Azalea Dr have any available units?
10411 Azalea Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 10411 Azalea Dr have?
Some of 10411 Azalea Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10411 Azalea Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10411 Azalea Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10411 Azalea Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10411 Azalea Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 10411 Azalea Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10411 Azalea Dr offers parking.
Does 10411 Azalea Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10411 Azalea Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10411 Azalea Dr have a pool?
No, 10411 Azalea Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10411 Azalea Dr have accessible units?
No, 10411 Azalea Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10411 Azalea Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10411 Azalea Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10411 Azalea Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10411 Azalea Dr has units with air conditioning.

