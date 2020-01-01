10411 Azalea Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Call Lori Hermansen 727-534-4222. This now vacant open floor plan 2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home is in Jasmine Lakes subdivision. Living & dining room combo greet you at the front door. The family room is off the dining area & leads out to vinyl enclosed screened porch. Owner just finished installing wood laminate flooring in the main living areas. The kitchen and both bathrooms have vinyl tile flooring. Oversized garage has separate laundry room area that could be an easy workshop. Up to 2 pets, max of 40lbs. will be considered. No aggressive breed dogs please. Washer & dryer set is for tenant convenience only & will not be warranted by landlord. Also, rear fence is property of shopping plaza & will not be repaired or replaced by landlord.