9950 47TH ANE N

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Over 55 complex Yearly lease. Spacious and bright and light with over sized bedroom with large storage area and big closet Very nice open kitchen with newer appliances. View from windows in extra room off living room that can be used as a second bedroom. jack and jill bathroom . View out large windows to a court yard with trees and picnic area. Heated pool and club house for actiivites. Very nice condo. Located across from the VA hospital and just minutes to Madeira Beach and close to all conveniences like shopping, resturants and public transportation.