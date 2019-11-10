All apartments in Bay Pines
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:45 AM

9950 47TH ANE N

9950 47th Ave N # 108 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9950 47th Ave N # 108, Bay Pines, FL 33708
South Pinellas

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Spacious and bright and light with over sized bedroom with large storage area and big closet Very nice open kitchen with newer appliances. View from windows in extra room off living room that can be used as a second bedroom. View out large windows to a court yard with trees and picknic area. Heated pool and club house for actiivites.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9950 47TH ANE N have any available units?
9950 47TH ANE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay Pines, FL.
What amenities does 9950 47TH ANE N have?
Some of 9950 47TH ANE N's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9950 47TH ANE N currently offering any rent specials?
9950 47TH ANE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9950 47TH ANE N pet-friendly?
No, 9950 47TH ANE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Pines.
Does 9950 47TH ANE N offer parking?
No, 9950 47TH ANE N does not offer parking.
Does 9950 47TH ANE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9950 47TH ANE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9950 47TH ANE N have a pool?
Yes, 9950 47TH ANE N has a pool.
Does 9950 47TH ANE N have accessible units?
No, 9950 47TH ANE N does not have accessible units.
Does 9950 47TH ANE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9950 47TH ANE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 9950 47TH ANE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 9950 47TH ANE N does not have units with air conditioning.
