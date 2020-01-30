9860 62ND TERRACE N

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath unit which is unfurnished. Features include a split bedroom plan, stacking washer/dryer, eat-in kitchen and best of all a fabulous screen porch with vinyl windows that will steal your heart. Unit is across the street from the outstanding clubhouse with every amenity imaginable...and then some...including heated pool, hot tub and tennis courts. Long Bayou is a 55+ community which is gated and near shopping, restaurants and best of all...minutes from the beaches!