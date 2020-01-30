All apartments in Bay Pines
Last updated January 30 2020 at 5:09 AM

9860 62ND TERRACE N

9860 62nd Terrace North · No Longer Available
Location

9860 62nd Terrace North, Bay Pines, FL 33708
South Pinellas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath unit which is unfurnished. Features include a split bedroom plan, stacking washer/dryer, eat-in kitchen and best of all a fabulous screen porch with vinyl windows that will steal your heart. Unit is across the street from the outstanding clubhouse with every amenity imaginable...and then some...including heated pool, hot tub and tennis courts. Long Bayou is a 55+ community which is gated and near shopping, restaurants and best of all...minutes from the beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9860 62ND TERRACE N have any available units?
9860 62ND TERRACE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay Pines, FL.
What amenities does 9860 62ND TERRACE N have?
Some of 9860 62ND TERRACE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9860 62ND TERRACE N currently offering any rent specials?
9860 62ND TERRACE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9860 62ND TERRACE N pet-friendly?
No, 9860 62ND TERRACE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Pines.
Does 9860 62ND TERRACE N offer parking?
No, 9860 62ND TERRACE N does not offer parking.
Does 9860 62ND TERRACE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9860 62ND TERRACE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9860 62ND TERRACE N have a pool?
Yes, 9860 62ND TERRACE N has a pool.
Does 9860 62ND TERRACE N have accessible units?
No, 9860 62ND TERRACE N does not have accessible units.
Does 9860 62ND TERRACE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9860 62ND TERRACE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 9860 62ND TERRACE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 9860 62ND TERRACE N does not have units with air conditioning.
