9860 62ND TERRACE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub tennis court

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath unit which is unfurnished. Features include a split bedroom plan, stacking washer/dryer, eat-in kitchen and best of all a fabulous screen porch with vinyl windows that will steal your heart. Unit is across the street from the outstanding clubhouse with every amenity imaginable...and then some...including heated pool, hot tub and tennis courts. Long Bayou is a 55+ community which is gated and near shopping, restaurants and best of all...minutes from the beaches!