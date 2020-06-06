All apartments in Bay Pines
10212 53RD AVENUE N
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:04 PM

10212 53RD AVENUE N

10212 53rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

10212 53rd Avenue North, Bay Pines, FL 33708
South Pinellas

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Spacious completely remodeled 4 bdr 2 bath 1 car garage house with large fenced in backyard and a parking for your boat. New kitchen with granite, newer stainless still appliances, 2 new bathrooms, new tile flooring throughout and new windows, new roof and 2 large walk in closets. Location is absolutely awesome. It is in a short walking distance to new plaza with wall mart, Taxes road house and other great restaurants and coffee shops, 5 min to Madeira beach, VA hospital, Seminole Mall and waterfront park with a boat ramp. It is 15 min to downtown of St Pete and 35 min to Tampa airport. Come and see this beauty today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10212 53RD AVENUE N have any available units?
10212 53RD AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay Pines, FL.
What amenities does 10212 53RD AVENUE N have?
Some of 10212 53RD AVENUE N's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10212 53RD AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
10212 53RD AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10212 53RD AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 10212 53RD AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Pines.
Does 10212 53RD AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 10212 53RD AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 10212 53RD AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10212 53RD AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10212 53RD AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 10212 53RD AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 10212 53RD AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 10212 53RD AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 10212 53RD AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 10212 53RD AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10212 53RD AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 10212 53RD AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.

