10212 53RD AVENUE N

Amenities
Spacious completely remodeled 4 bdr 2 bath 1 car garage house with large fenced in backyard and a parking for your boat. New kitchen with granite, newer stainless still appliances, 2 new bathrooms, new tile flooring throughout and new windows, new roof and 2 large walk in closets. Location is absolutely awesome. It is in a short walking distance to new plaza with wall mart, Taxes road house and other great restaurants and coffee shops, 5 min to Madeira beach, VA hospital, Seminole Mall and waterfront park with a boat ramp. It is 15 min to downtown of St Pete and 35 min to Tampa airport. Come and see this beauty today!