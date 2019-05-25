All apartments in Bay Pines
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

10039 62ND AVENUE N

10039 62nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

10039 62nd Avenue North, Bay Pines, FL 33708
South Pinellas

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Completely updated in 2016!!!! New flooring, cabinets, paint, and appliances, This gated, 55+ community has everything you could ask for…heated pool and spa, fitness center, tennis courts, shuffleboard and many activities. Condo features 2 nicely sized bedrooms, updated bath and bonus room! Assigned covered parking space and additional parking right outside your back door. Extra bonus Florida room for guests or den/study. Newer windows. This first floor condo is located in desirable Long Bayou. Long Bayou is the perfect place to retire or enjoy as 2nd home. Plenty of activities for you including pool, spa, fitness center, billiards, tennis, library, arts & crafts and lots of social activities. Very secure, gated and manned 24 hours a day. Close to new Seminole City Center, beautiful parks and entertainment. Live where others vacation. Please no pets, no smoking, 55 years old restricted, super-clean remodeled first floor unit!(primary resident must be 55 or older, others need to be 18 years old at a minimum)! Call today to start enjoy the Florida DREAM in the resort style living! Gas, water, cable, and internet included, your only bill besides the rent is electric that averages $75 or less per month. Partially furnished with 2 couches, 1 queen bed, and kitchen table. Closet and bedroom doors being replaced prior to move in, updating to white paneled doors. Background check required, no sex offenders or drug convictions allowed per HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10039 62ND AVENUE N have any available units?
10039 62ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay Pines, FL.
What amenities does 10039 62ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 10039 62ND AVENUE N's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10039 62ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
10039 62ND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10039 62ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 10039 62ND AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Pines.
Does 10039 62ND AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 10039 62ND AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 10039 62ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10039 62ND AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10039 62ND AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 10039 62ND AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 10039 62ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 10039 62ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 10039 62ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10039 62ND AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 10039 62ND AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 10039 62ND AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
