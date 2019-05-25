10039 62ND AVENUE N

Amenities

Completely updated in 2016!!!! New flooring, cabinets, paint, and appliances, This gated, 55+ community has everything you could ask for…heated pool and spa, fitness center, tennis courts, shuffleboard and many activities. Condo features 2 nicely sized bedrooms, updated bath and bonus room! Assigned covered parking space and additional parking right outside your back door. Extra bonus Florida room for guests or den/study. Newer windows. This first floor condo is located in desirable Long Bayou. Long Bayou is the perfect place to retire or enjoy as 2nd home. Plenty of activities for you including pool, spa, fitness center, billiards, tennis, library, arts & crafts and lots of social activities. Very secure, gated and manned 24 hours a day. Close to new Seminole City Center, beautiful parks and entertainment. Live where others vacation. Please no pets, no smoking, 55 years old restricted, super-clean remodeled first floor unit!(primary resident must be 55 or older, others need to be 18 years old at a minimum)! Call today to start enjoy the Florida DREAM in the resort style living! Gas, water, cable, and internet included, your only bill besides the rent is electric that averages $75 or less per month. Partially furnished with 2 couches, 1 queen bed, and kitchen table. Closet and bedroom doors being replaced prior to move in, updating to white paneled doors. Background check required, no sex offenders or drug convictions allowed per HOA.