8357 Citrus Chase Dr.
8357 Citrus Chase Dr

8357 Citrus Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8357 Citrus Chase Drive, Bay Hill, FL 32836
Bay Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
Come view this beautiful 2/2 townhome with a detached one car garage and make it your home! Gorgeous laminate wood flooring through the home with upgraded light fixtures through out and in bedrooms! Separate dining space and living area with a fire place!! Both bedrooms are carpeted and painted with neutral colors! Home comes with washer and dryer in garage area(detached). No pets. Pool and tennis courts are offered amenities for residents of Citrus Chase! Don't wait call today for your own private viewing of this great home!
To book a showing please copy and paste the following link into a new browser window:app.tenantturner.com/qualify/8357-citrus-chase-dr

If questions please call Linda at 407-461-3323
Or for an application please visit specializedorlando.com

.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/8357-citrus-chase-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8357 Citrus Chase Dr have any available units?
8357 Citrus Chase Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay Hill, FL.
What amenities does 8357 Citrus Chase Dr have?
Some of 8357 Citrus Chase Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8357 Citrus Chase Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8357 Citrus Chase Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8357 Citrus Chase Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8357 Citrus Chase Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Hill.
Does 8357 Citrus Chase Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8357 Citrus Chase Dr offers parking.
Does 8357 Citrus Chase Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8357 Citrus Chase Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8357 Citrus Chase Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8357 Citrus Chase Dr has a pool.
Does 8357 Citrus Chase Dr have accessible units?
No, 8357 Citrus Chase Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8357 Citrus Chase Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8357 Citrus Chase Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8357 Citrus Chase Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8357 Citrus Chase Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

