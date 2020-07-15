1955 SUNFLOWER STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

You can rent this well kept beautiful home. You deal directly with the owner. No management company. No middleman. Move-in ready for your convenience. Available July 11, 2020. You will find this house has a terrific location, tile throughout, a screened patio, a pantry and plenty of storage. Fenced back yard for your privacy. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom has a great room layout. Utility room includes washer and dryer. Great location. Home is located in Wind Meadows Subdivision near Christina Rd. and EF Griffen Rd. This is a nice well kept development . Details: Built in 2014, 1467 Sq. Ft., Open floor plan, Neutral colors throughout, Neutral tile throughout. Easy to clean!, Granite counters, Stainless kitchen appliances, Convection Range, Wood cupboards, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher, Front loading washer and dryer, Fenced yard with pull through gate, Window blinds and curtains throughout, Screened in 9 x 13 patio, Led lights, 2 car garage, HOA, Only 1 small dog may allowed at owner’s discretion, No smoking, Room for a trailer. Tenant responsible for utilities and yard. Call for showing. Applications accepted only after applicant has seen house. Credit and background check required for all adults. Combined score of 600 or better. 1 month’s security deposit plus first and last month’s rent before move-in. 1 year lease. Income should be 3x the monthly rent. No evictions. Owner is a Realtor.