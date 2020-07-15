All apartments in Bartow
Find more places like 1955 SUNFLOWER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bartow, FL
/
1955 SUNFLOWER STREET
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:30 AM

1955 SUNFLOWER STREET

1955 Sunflower St · (877) 277-8808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bartow
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1955 Sunflower St, Bartow, FL 33830
Wind Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1467 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You can rent this well kept beautiful home. You deal directly with the owner. No management company. No middleman. Move-in ready for your convenience. Available July 11, 2020. You will find this house has a terrific location, tile throughout, a screened patio, a pantry and plenty of storage. Fenced back yard for your privacy. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom has a great room layout. Utility room includes washer and dryer. Great location. Home is located in Wind Meadows Subdivision near Christina Rd. and EF Griffen Rd. This is a nice well kept development . Details: Built in 2014, 1467 Sq. Ft., Open floor plan, Neutral colors throughout, Neutral tile throughout. Easy to clean!, Granite counters, Stainless kitchen appliances, Convection Range, Wood cupboards, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher, Front loading washer and dryer, Fenced yard with pull through gate, Window blinds and curtains throughout, Screened in 9 x 13 patio, Led lights, 2 car garage, HOA, Only 1 small dog may allowed at owner’s discretion, No smoking, Room for a trailer. Tenant responsible for utilities and yard. Call for showing. Applications accepted only after applicant has seen house. Credit and background check required for all adults. Combined score of 600 or better. 1 month’s security deposit plus first and last month’s rent before move-in. 1 year lease. Income should be 3x the monthly rent. No evictions. Owner is a Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1955 SUNFLOWER STREET have any available units?
1955 SUNFLOWER STREET has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1955 SUNFLOWER STREET have?
Some of 1955 SUNFLOWER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1955 SUNFLOWER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1955 SUNFLOWER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1955 SUNFLOWER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1955 SUNFLOWER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1955 SUNFLOWER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1955 SUNFLOWER STREET offers parking.
Does 1955 SUNFLOWER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1955 SUNFLOWER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1955 SUNFLOWER STREET have a pool?
No, 1955 SUNFLOWER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1955 SUNFLOWER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1955 SUNFLOWER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1955 SUNFLOWER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1955 SUNFLOWER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1955 SUNFLOWER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1955 SUNFLOWER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1955 SUNFLOWER STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave
Bartow, FL 33830

Similar Pages

Bartow 2 BedroomsBartow 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bartow Apartments with GymsBartow Apartments with Parking
Bartow Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLAlafaya, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FL
Azalea Park, FLHighland City, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FLGibsonton, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity