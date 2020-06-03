8300 Bardmoor Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Seminole. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: cable and water. Is pet friendly. one pet under 30 lbs. Date Available: May 21st 2020. $1,475/month rent. $1,475 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact chris at 727-851-0215 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. nearby elementary schools