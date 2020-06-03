All apartments in Bardmoor
Find more places like 8300 Bardmoor Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bardmoor, FL
/
8300 Bardmoor Boulevard
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:06 AM

8300 Bardmoor Boulevard

8300 Bardmoor Boulevard · (727) 851-0215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bardmoor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8300 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL 33777
Chateaux De Bardmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Seminole. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: cable and water. Is pet friendly. one pet under 30 lbs. Date Available: May 21st 2020. $1,475/month rent. $1,475 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact chris at 727-851-0215 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. nearby elementary schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8300 Bardmoor Boulevard have any available units?
8300 Bardmoor Boulevard has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8300 Bardmoor Boulevard have?
Some of 8300 Bardmoor Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8300 Bardmoor Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8300 Bardmoor Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8300 Bardmoor Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 8300 Bardmoor Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 8300 Bardmoor Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 8300 Bardmoor Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 8300 Bardmoor Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8300 Bardmoor Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8300 Bardmoor Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 8300 Bardmoor Boulevard has a pool.
Does 8300 Bardmoor Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8300 Bardmoor Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8300 Bardmoor Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8300 Bardmoor Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 8300 Bardmoor Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8300 Bardmoor Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8300 Bardmoor Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bardmoor 2 BedroomsBardmoor Apartments with Parking
Bardmoor Apartments with PoolBardmoor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bardmoor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FL
Lealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity