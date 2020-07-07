/
apartments with washer dryer
275 Apartments for rent in Bal Harbour, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
Bal Harbour
10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N
10203 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$14,400
1704 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular turn-key bright and tranquil unit tastefully furnished in the exclusive Oceana Bal Harbor building.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
Bal Harbour
130 BAL CROSS DR
130 Bal Cross Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
PRESTIGIOUS BAL HARBOUR VILLAGE-GATED COMMUNITY-GREAT 4 BEDROOM + FAMILY ROOM + OFFICE. MODERN KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES. 2 CAR GARAGE.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
Bal Harbour
10240 Collins Ave
10240 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Spacious bright unit in a quiet condo across the street from the ocean. Facing East Convenient location, just minutes of Bal Harbor shops and Houlover Beach. Ceramic floors, Washer and dryer in the unit, storage room. One covered parking.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
Bal Harbour
10201 Collins Ave
10201 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$16,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This southeast ocean front and corner unit with 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms has views of the pools and the beach, is the newest jewel of Bal Harbour, it will bring much deserved happiness to you & your family.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
Bal Harbour
10275 Collins Avenue #1419 - 1
10275 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1056 sqft
OCEANFRONT VIEW. Breath taking views of the Ocean and Pool from this 2 bedroom 2 baths unit. Kitchen has granite counter tops, Porcelain floors in all unit, balcony, washer and dryer inside the unit. Open and direct views to Ocean, upgrade baths.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
Bal Harbour
290 Bal Bay Dr
290 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
Studio
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Secluded three story building in the exclusive Bal Harbour area accommodates one- or two-bedroom units perfect for living or for an in-between homes rental.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
Bal Harbour
10155 Collins Ave
10155 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Huge 2 Bedroom 3 Bath. Tile Floors, Garden View. Large Terrace Facing South. Building has been remodeled. Full Service Building. Restaurant in Building. Building Required 1 Month Deposit.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
Bal Harbour
237 Bal Cross Dr
237 Bal Cross Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
7 Bedrooms
$34,000
EXCLUSIVE BAL HARBOUR VILLAGE-GATED COMMUNITY.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
Bal Harbour
9601 Collins
9601 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful spacious apartment in the renowned Majestic Tower in Bal Harbour. This unit features a private elevator entrance, wood floors throughout, newly renovated Boffi kitchen, Knoll curtains, custom-built Italian cabinetry and views of the ocean.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
Bal Harbour
9701 COLLINS AV
9701 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$22,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECTACULAR SUNRISE AND SUNSET VIEWS. UNIT FLOWS FROM OCEAN DIRECT TO WEST SIDE OF BLDG FOR CITY AND BAY VIEWS. ST REGIS LIFESTYLE. ULTIMATE LIVING. FURNISHED 3 BEDROOMS 3 1/2 BATHROOMS, ELECTRIC BLINDS.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
Bal Harbour
10175 Collins Ave
10175 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
MUST RENT OR SELL NOW! OWNER MOTIVATED! BRING OFFERS! Unique chance to rent or own a Beautiful Spacious Unit in one of the Finest Buildings in Exclusive Beautiful Bal Harbour.
Results within 1 mile of Bal Harbour
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
Bay Harbor Islands
9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846
9420 West Broadview Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
7 Bedrooms
$55,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAY HARBOR ISLAND - Property Id: 267809 Sweeping southern wide bay water views over Indian Creek Golf Course from this stunning luxurious modern waterfront home in Bay Harbor Islands.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
Bay Harbor Islands
10000 W Bay Harbor Dr
10000 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great fully furnished large 2-bdrm/2.5-bath condo with gorgeous unobstructed views of canal, intra-coastal, and amazing Miami sunsets.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
Surfside
9156 Collins Ave
9156 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Ready for tenant. Cozy building on Collins ave across the beach. Washer and dryer inside the apartment. Close to Publix supermarket, Bal harbour Shops, banks, two blocks to Post Office.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
Bay Harbor Islands
9901 E Bay Harbor Dr
9901 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
Imagine yourself living in a waterfront community nestled in a beautiful island setting. Now your imagination give way to reality with this exclusive 2 Bed 2 Bath residence. Unit is completely furnished, ready to move in.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
Bay Harbor Islands
9102 W Bay Harbor Dr
9102 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath + DEN condo overlooking the bay with spectacular views. Truly special! Marble floors throughout, design doors and closets, Sub-zero, Gaggenau and Wolf kitchen appliances, top Italian design.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
Surfside
9201 Collins Ave
9201 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,100
**Luxurious apartment top of the line finishes* electrics blinds* direct ocean view* large corner balcony* fully furniture and equipped* Privet beach area with barbecue and volleyball court, in addition, public beach area chair/umbrellla/towel
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
Surfside
8888 Collins Ave
8888 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESS AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE FULLY FURNISHED,DECORATED BEDROOM 1.5 BATHS BUILT IN 2000.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
Surfside
9008 Collins Ave
9008 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Live across from the beach in the beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms condo.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
Surfside
8727 Carlyle Ave
8727 Carlyle Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Remarkable 1 Bedroom/1 Bath unit walking distance to the popular Surfside Beach, houses of worship, Publix and very near Harding Avenue shops, restaurants and Bal Harbour Mall. Ready to move in with new washer/dryer! Won't last!!! Very easy to show!
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
Bay Harbor Islands
9400 W Bay Harbor Dr.
9400 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,700
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3/3.1 unit with PRIVATE DOCK for boat up to 40 feet (or jet skis) in front of the unit! With private elevator, this large unit (2,556 sqft) with open spaces will take your breath away.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
Surfside
9172 COLLINS AVE
9172 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1/1 763 SF condo at The Waverly in Surfside! Unit Features: fresh paint, high ceilings, walk-in closet, full size W/D and 1 parking space! Building Features: Recent substantial long term improvements, including updated new pool areas,
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
Surfside
8777 Collins Ave
8777 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury building on the ocean. Spacious open space layout apartment with beautiful views. Washer /Dryer inside unit. Covered parking #83. Valet parking for second car. Minutes to Bal Harbor shops, house of worship, supermarket and great shops.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
Bay Harbor Islands
1350 97th St
1350 97th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
8 Bedrooms
$35,000
Quality Built in 2019, this Custom 8 BD 10.5 BA Tropical Modern is the epitome of Luxury Living. Enjoy high quality finishes throughout 7500 SF of Living Space & 4500 SF of Terraces + Private rooftop w/ Bay & Sunset Views.
