34 Apartments for rent in Aventura, FL with move-in specials
1 of 25
1 of 22
1 of 20
1 of 22
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 80
1 of 24
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 28
1 of 35
1 of 45
1 of 40
1 of 34
1 of 54
1 of 43
1 of 19
1 of 13
1 of 1
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 40
The minuscule municipality of Aventura, Florida, equidistant between Miami and Fort Lauderdale and a mile west of the Atlantic Ocean, came into being pretty much on the back of a napkin in the late 1960s. Southwest Airlines was also born with a paper napkin sketch. Sorry, off topic! The gleam in the developers' eyes stemmed from a quick idea for an upscale golf course and resort on some fill dirt, surrounded by man-made lakes and canals.
Those same developers probably envisioned other things as well. High-rise condominiums, perhaps. They were being built at the time on just about every other piece of available dirt in South Florida. What did eventually happen is that this community, which occupies only 3.2 square miles, grew to a population of about 36,000 people. That's dense by any standard, right? But, when you consider that one of the most popular (and expensive) malls in the area is also within the city limits, and an exclusive 18-hole golf course and upscale resort hotel occupy a good share of the ground space, you can see what has developed – pun intended – in the past five decades or so. Then there's the marina and the canals and a few streets. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Aventura apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Aventura apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.