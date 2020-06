Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 2 baths home located in the established community of Oak Crossing South. This lovely home has a nice sized yard with a grand oak tree in the front yard. The expansive backyard is fenced with 3 sides offering great privacy. Home features tiled flooring throughout. The split plan offers extra privacy for the adults. The kitchen is fully equipped with all essential appliances and tons of white cabinets for storage and plenty of counter space. Retreat to your master bedroom with private master bath, his and her sink and large walk-in closet. The 3 secondary bedrooms are of generous size. Relax on the enclosed patio while the family plays outback.