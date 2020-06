Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool

Come take a look at this charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Tudor style apartment. Floor plans offers wide open living room with tons of window light from 2 separate slider window balcony's. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and double sinks. Apartment comes with 1 carport parking spot fully covered and 1 additional parking space. Very close to the community pool and walking trails around the community.