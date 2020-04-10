414 French Royale Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Single family lakefront villa in desirable French Royale Villas located in Atlantis, FL. Single story, contemporary style with amazing views of the lake and golf course. Close to I-95, shopping, fine dining and JFK hospital. Community offers amenities such as pool, tennis, pickleball, golf and so much more. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, an open concept floor plan with plenty of windows that allows natural lighting through-out the home. French doors leading to the outdoor space from the family room make this home great for entertaining. Master bedroom is nice size with 2 walk-in closets. Master bathroom has dual sinks with marble countertops and beautiful cabinetry. Kitchen has granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry that has ample storage to meet your needs and GE Profile stainless