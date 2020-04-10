All apartments in Atlantis
Find more places like 414 French Royale Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantis, FL
/
414 French Royale Circle
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:15 PM

414 French Royale Circle

414 French Royal Circle · (561) 715-8004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlantis
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

414 French Royal Circle, Atlantis, FL 33462
Atlantis Golf Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2159 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Single family lakefront villa in desirable French Royale Villas located in Atlantis, FL. Single story, contemporary style with amazing views of the lake and golf course. Close to I-95, shopping, fine dining and JFK hospital. Community offers amenities such as pool, tennis, pickleball, golf and so much more. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, an open concept floor plan with plenty of windows that allows natural lighting through-out the home. French doors leading to the outdoor space from the family room make this home great for entertaining. Master bedroom is nice size with 2 walk-in closets. Master bathroom has dual sinks with marble countertops and beautiful cabinetry. Kitchen has granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry that has ample storage to meet your needs and GE Profile stainless

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 French Royale Circle have any available units?
414 French Royale Circle has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 414 French Royale Circle have?
Some of 414 French Royale Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 French Royale Circle currently offering any rent specials?
414 French Royale Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 French Royale Circle pet-friendly?
No, 414 French Royale Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantis.
Does 414 French Royale Circle offer parking?
No, 414 French Royale Circle does not offer parking.
Does 414 French Royale Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 French Royale Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 French Royale Circle have a pool?
Yes, 414 French Royale Circle has a pool.
Does 414 French Royale Circle have accessible units?
No, 414 French Royale Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 414 French Royale Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 French Royale Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 414 French Royale Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 French Royale Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 414 French Royale Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Atlantis 2 BedroomsAtlantis 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Atlantis 3 BedroomsAtlantis Apartments with Balcony
Atlantis Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLHutchinson Island South, FLPinewood, FL
The Acreage, FLTequesta, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLHighland Beach, FLSurfside, FLCabana Colony, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity