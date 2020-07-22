All apartments in Atlantic Beach
523 Cruiser Lane · No Longer Available
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:09 PM

523 Cruiser Lane

Location

523 Cruiser Lane, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1143272

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Beautiful single family 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Atlantic Beach. The back patio opens up into a large fenced backyard. Walking distance to the ocean!
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Wood-style flooring,Attached 1 Car Garage,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Cruiser Lane have any available units?
523 Cruiser Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 523 Cruiser Lane have?
Some of 523 Cruiser Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Cruiser Lane currently offering any rent specials?
523 Cruiser Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Cruiser Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 Cruiser Lane is pet friendly.
Does 523 Cruiser Lane offer parking?
Yes, 523 Cruiser Lane offers parking.
Does 523 Cruiser Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 Cruiser Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Cruiser Lane have a pool?
No, 523 Cruiser Lane does not have a pool.
Does 523 Cruiser Lane have accessible units?
No, 523 Cruiser Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Cruiser Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 Cruiser Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 Cruiser Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 Cruiser Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
