2337 SEMINOLE RD

Fully furnished 1BR, 1BA oceanfront unit in the Atlantic Beach Estate, a mid-century modern Estate with a 1200 SF oceanfront pool. This private ground floor unit has an open floor plan and oceanfront bedroom with Danish teak queen bed. Murphy bed in great room for guests. The architecture features inverted wood ceilings, white brick and teak flooring, and custom maple cabinetry. It also has an 800 SF oceanfront deck as well as an oceanfront covered patio with teak outdoor furniture - a great spot to relax and enjoy the ocean views. An ideal rental for those traveling for business or needing a short term stay. The rate includes electric, cable, and internet. Taxes and cleaning fee additional. Well behaved pets permitted for an additional fee. Events permitted for an additional fee.