Atlantic Beach, FL
2337 SEMINOLE RD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:01 AM

2337 SEMINOLE RD

2337 Seminole Road · (904) 699-8887
Location

2337 Seminole Road, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
Fully furnished 1BR, 1BA oceanfront unit in the Atlantic Beach Estate, a mid-century modern Estate with a 1200 SF oceanfront pool. This private ground floor unit has an open floor plan and oceanfront bedroom with Danish teak queen bed. Murphy bed in great room for guests. The architecture features inverted wood ceilings, white brick and teak flooring, and custom maple cabinetry. It also has an 800 SF oceanfront deck as well as an oceanfront covered patio with teak outdoor furniture - a great spot to relax and enjoy the ocean views. An ideal rental for those traveling for business or needing a short term stay. The rate includes electric, cable, and internet. Taxes and cleaning fee additional. Well behaved pets permitted for an additional fee. Events permitted for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2337 SEMINOLE RD have any available units?
2337 SEMINOLE RD has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2337 SEMINOLE RD have?
Some of 2337 SEMINOLE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2337 SEMINOLE RD currently offering any rent specials?
2337 SEMINOLE RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2337 SEMINOLE RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2337 SEMINOLE RD is pet friendly.
Does 2337 SEMINOLE RD offer parking?
No, 2337 SEMINOLE RD does not offer parking.
Does 2337 SEMINOLE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2337 SEMINOLE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2337 SEMINOLE RD have a pool?
Yes, 2337 SEMINOLE RD has a pool.
Does 2337 SEMINOLE RD have accessible units?
No, 2337 SEMINOLE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2337 SEMINOLE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2337 SEMINOLE RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2337 SEMINOLE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2337 SEMINOLE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
