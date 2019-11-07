1892 SEA OATS DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

* AVAILABLE NOW * Atlantic Beach home for rent ONLY 3 blocks from the ocean! Don't miss this great opportunity to call this place home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath property has fresh paint throughout, new carpet and rustic wood-look laminate flooring throughout giving it an updated and sophisticated feel. The large master bedroom has two closets and sliding glass door to your private back deck. This home offers plenty of entertaining space, with not one, but TWO living rooms both leading to your private deck and screened in patio. In addition to your spacious dining area across from the galley style kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space. Washer and Dryer are included! No Pets. Renter's Insurance Required. Resident Benefit Package: $20.00/mo