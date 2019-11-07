All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Find more places like 1892 SEA OATS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic Beach, FL
/
1892 SEA OATS DR
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

1892 SEA OATS DR

1892 Sea Oats Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlantic Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1892 Sea Oats Drive, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
* AVAILABLE NOW * Atlantic Beach home for rent ONLY 3 blocks from the ocean! Don't miss this great opportunity to call this place home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath property has fresh paint throughout, new carpet and rustic wood-look laminate flooring throughout giving it an updated and sophisticated feel. The large master bedroom has two closets and sliding glass door to your private back deck. This home offers plenty of entertaining space, with not one, but TWO living rooms both leading to your private deck and screened in patio. In addition to your spacious dining area across from the galley style kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space. Washer and Dryer are included! No Pets. Renter's Insurance Required. Resident Benefit Package: $20.00/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1892 SEA OATS DR have any available units?
1892 SEA OATS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1892 SEA OATS DR have?
Some of 1892 SEA OATS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1892 SEA OATS DR currently offering any rent specials?
1892 SEA OATS DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1892 SEA OATS DR pet-friendly?
No, 1892 SEA OATS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 1892 SEA OATS DR offer parking?
Yes, 1892 SEA OATS DR does offer parking.
Does 1892 SEA OATS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1892 SEA OATS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1892 SEA OATS DR have a pool?
No, 1892 SEA OATS DR does not have a pool.
Does 1892 SEA OATS DR have accessible units?
No, 1892 SEA OATS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1892 SEA OATS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1892 SEA OATS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1892 SEA OATS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1892 SEA OATS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

33 East Atlantic Beach
2610 State Road A1a
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Mariners Village Apartments
2130 Mayport Rd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Sea Oats
900 Plaza
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Atlantic Beach 1 BedroomsAtlantic Beach 2 Bedrooms
Atlantic Beach Apartments with BalconyAtlantic Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlantic Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville