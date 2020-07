Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Comfortable home minutes to Mayport Navy Base, Beaches, Schools, and much more! - Comfortable home in a tranquil and neighborly area of Atlantic Beach offers 3 bedroom and 2 baths with handsome wood floors throughout, a sunny eat in kitchen, roomy living area,with access to cozy back yard and colossal size master suite. This home boasts a split floor plan, two car garage and a fully fenced backyard.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5478802)