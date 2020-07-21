128 Seminole Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home with 2 car garage 2 blocks from Atlantic Beach .

Newley updated . New carpet and wood floors . New paint . Nestled in a private drive off of Seminole Rd . Walk in closets . His and her sink . Fireplace. Living room and separate dining room . Washer and Dryer left as a courtesy .



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

