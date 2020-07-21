All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

128 Seminole Road

128 Seminole Road · No Longer Available
Location

128 Seminole Road, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home with 2 car garage 2 blocks from Atlantic Beach .
Newley updated . New carpet and wood floors . New paint . Nestled in a private drive off of Seminole Rd . Walk in closets . His and her sink . Fireplace. Living room and separate dining room . Washer and Dryer left as a courtesy .

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Seminole Road have any available units?
128 Seminole Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 128 Seminole Road have?
Some of 128 Seminole Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Seminole Road currently offering any rent specials?
128 Seminole Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Seminole Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Seminole Road is pet friendly.
Does 128 Seminole Road offer parking?
Yes, 128 Seminole Road offers parking.
Does 128 Seminole Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 Seminole Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Seminole Road have a pool?
No, 128 Seminole Road does not have a pool.
Does 128 Seminole Road have accessible units?
No, 128 Seminole Road does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Seminole Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Seminole Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Seminole Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Seminole Road does not have units with air conditioning.
