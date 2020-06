Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large fenced yard and sits on a Cul-de-sac, newer carpet and tile, Beautiful eat in kitchen with newercabinets, granite counter tops and newer stainless steel appliances. Master and hall bath have new tile flooring and in shower, new granite vanities, 1 walk in closet in master bedroom and 1 in master bath. Ceiling fans throughout and 2'' faux wood blinds throughout. 12'x24' shed with roll up door, 1 small pet with prior approval.