All apartments in Asbury Lake
Find more places like 2444 COLD STREAM LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Asbury Lake, FL
/
2444 COLD STREAM LN
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:03 AM

2444 COLD STREAM LN

2444 Cold Stream Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Asbury Lake
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2444 Cold Stream Ln, Asbury Lake, FL 32043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BRAND NEW beautiful HOME with an amazing serene view is ready for you to move in! Spacious and open floor plan, all appliances are new including washer and dryer. The kitchen, living and master bedroom face the lagoon and the fenced back yard is perfect for gatherings and entertaining. Cross Creek is a thoughtfully designed new home community with up and coming amenities to enjoy. Just minutes away from shopping at Fleming Island and Clay County's top-rated schools. Come see it today! Builder has given permission to use the model photos with furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 COLD STREAM LN have any available units?
2444 COLD STREAM LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asbury Lake, FL.
What amenities does 2444 COLD STREAM LN have?
Some of 2444 COLD STREAM LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2444 COLD STREAM LN currently offering any rent specials?
2444 COLD STREAM LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 COLD STREAM LN pet-friendly?
No, 2444 COLD STREAM LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asbury Lake.
Does 2444 COLD STREAM LN offer parking?
No, 2444 COLD STREAM LN does not offer parking.
Does 2444 COLD STREAM LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2444 COLD STREAM LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 COLD STREAM LN have a pool?
No, 2444 COLD STREAM LN does not have a pool.
Does 2444 COLD STREAM LN have accessible units?
No, 2444 COLD STREAM LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 COLD STREAM LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2444 COLD STREAM LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 2444 COLD STREAM LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2444 COLD STREAM LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Asbury Lake 3 BedroomsAsbury Lake Apartments with Garage
Asbury Lake Apartments with PoolAsbury Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
Asbury Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida