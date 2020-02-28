2444 COLD STREAM LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

BRAND NEW beautiful HOME with an amazing serene view is ready for you to move in! Spacious and open floor plan, all appliances are new including washer and dryer. The kitchen, living and master bedroom face the lagoon and the fenced back yard is perfect for gatherings and entertaining. Cross Creek is a thoughtfully designed new home community with up and coming amenities to enjoy. Just minutes away from shopping at Fleming Island and Clay County's top-rated schools. Come see it today! Builder has given permission to use the model photos with furniture.