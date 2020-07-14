All apartments in Aripeka
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

18726 ARIPEKA ROAD

18726 Aripeka Road · (727) 372-6611
Location

18726 Aripeka Road, Aripeka, FL 34607
Aripeka

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 962 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Historic Aripeka offers this cozy, quaint country living home . If you know the Aripeka area then you will truly love this. Home sits on an acre plus, completely fenced corner lot. Large slab at rear; perfect to park boat or RV. Aripeka is known for its simple laid back life styles sprinkled with older cracker homes thru out area. This older home has possible 2 bedrooms. ( 2nd bedroom does not have a built in closet); 1 bath; Living room, dining room, laundry room with washer and dryer (Washer and dryer are not warranted, and will not be fixed or replaced should they break down) Will need to purchase a PO box out here for mail. Just minutes to Post Office and bridge over the Gulf of mexico. Great fishing community. Boat ramp near bridge. All room measurements are approximate and should be confirmed by any interested tenant. Can do drive by, but will need appt to view. Gates are chain locked. TENANTS WILL NEED 600 CREDIT OR HIGHER AND A STEADY, SECURE JOB/ INCOME COMING IN. DEPOSITS WILL BE REQUIRED. APPLICATION FEE OF $45 PER PERSON, WITH BACKGROUND AND JOB VERIFACTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 18726 ARIPEKA ROAD have any available units?
18726 ARIPEKA ROAD has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 18726 ARIPEKA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
18726 ARIPEKA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18726 ARIPEKA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 18726 ARIPEKA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aripeka.
Does 18726 ARIPEKA ROAD offer parking?
No, 18726 ARIPEKA ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 18726 ARIPEKA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18726 ARIPEKA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18726 ARIPEKA ROAD have a pool?
No, 18726 ARIPEKA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 18726 ARIPEKA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 18726 ARIPEKA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 18726 ARIPEKA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 18726 ARIPEKA ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18726 ARIPEKA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 18726 ARIPEKA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

