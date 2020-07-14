18726 ARIPEKA ROAD.

Amenities

Historic Aripeka offers this cozy, quaint country living home . If you know the Aripeka area then you will truly love this. Home sits on an acre plus, completely fenced corner lot. Large slab at rear; perfect to park boat or RV. Aripeka is known for its simple laid back life styles sprinkled with older cracker homes thru out area. This older home has possible 2 bedrooms. ( 2nd bedroom does not have a built in closet); 1 bath; Living room, dining room, laundry room with washer and dryer (Washer and dryer are not warranted, and will not be fixed or replaced should they break down) Will need to purchase a PO box out here for mail. Just minutes to Post Office and bridge over the Gulf of mexico. Great fishing community. Boat ramp near bridge. All room measurements are approximate and should be confirmed by any interested tenant. Can do drive by, but will need appt to view. Gates are chain locked. TENANTS WILL NEED 600 CREDIT OR HIGHER AND A STEADY, SECURE JOB/ INCOME COMING IN. DEPOSITS WILL BE REQUIRED. APPLICATION FEE OF $45 PER PERSON, WITH BACKGROUND AND JOB VERIFACTIONS.