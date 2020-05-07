9915 VICTORY GALLOP LOOP

Amenities

BELMONT! Pond views with Smart House Features. This Lennar North Carolina has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 2061 square feet of living area on a single story. Follow the brick paver driveway and the palm trees to the front porch. Upon entering the home, you will see the diagonal ceramic tile that runs throughput the gourmet kitchen, breakfast nook, and family room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a breakfast bar. The kitchen overlooks the family room and pond views. The master has trey ceilings, nature views, and a walk-in closet. The master bath has dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower. The covered patio leads to the backyard and the water. This home has it all: energy efficiency, new appliances, washer/dryer, blinds, and more. Belmont residents enjoy a clubhouse with community pool, tennis courts, basketball, playground, and more. The neighborhood has easy access to I-75, Publix, Sams Club, Crosstown Expressway, shops, restaurants and medical facilities. Will not last long. No smoking, no pets, 12 month minimum. Tenant responsible for mowing the lawn.