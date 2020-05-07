All apartments in Apollo Beach
Apollo Beach, FL
9915 VICTORY GALLOP LOOP
Last updated May 7 2020 at 6:07 AM

9915 VICTORY GALLOP LOOP

9915 Victory Gallop Loop · No Longer Available
Location

9915 Victory Gallop Loop, Apollo Beach, FL 33573

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
BELMONT! Pond views with Smart House Features. This Lennar North Carolina has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 2061 square feet of living area on a single story. Follow the brick paver driveway and the palm trees to the front porch. Upon entering the home, you will see the diagonal ceramic tile that runs throughput the gourmet kitchen, breakfast nook, and family room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a breakfast bar. The kitchen overlooks the family room and pond views. The master has trey ceilings, nature views, and a walk-in closet. The master bath has dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower. The covered patio leads to the backyard and the water. This home has it all: energy efficiency, new appliances, washer/dryer, blinds, and more. Belmont residents enjoy a clubhouse with community pool, tennis courts, basketball, playground, and more. The neighborhood has easy access to I-75, Publix, Sams Club, Crosstown Expressway, shops, restaurants and medical facilities. Will not last long. No smoking, no pets, 12 month minimum. Tenant responsible for mowing the lawn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9915 VICTORY GALLOP LOOP have any available units?
9915 VICTORY GALLOP LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 9915 VICTORY GALLOP LOOP have?
Some of 9915 VICTORY GALLOP LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9915 VICTORY GALLOP LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
9915 VICTORY GALLOP LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9915 VICTORY GALLOP LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 9915 VICTORY GALLOP LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 9915 VICTORY GALLOP LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 9915 VICTORY GALLOP LOOP offers parking.
Does 9915 VICTORY GALLOP LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9915 VICTORY GALLOP LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9915 VICTORY GALLOP LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 9915 VICTORY GALLOP LOOP has a pool.
Does 9915 VICTORY GALLOP LOOP have accessible units?
No, 9915 VICTORY GALLOP LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 9915 VICTORY GALLOP LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9915 VICTORY GALLOP LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 9915 VICTORY GALLOP LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 9915 VICTORY GALLOP LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

