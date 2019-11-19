All apartments in Apollo Beach
7430 Oxford Garden Dr
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

7430 Oxford Garden Dr

7430 Oxford Gardens Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7430 Oxford Gardens Circle, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2 SFH in Apollo Beach on Pond - Contact Lara Kelly at 850-322-3060 or Tina Maley at 813-598-3071 to view this home. This beautiful waterfront lot is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home waiting to be rented! Wood flooring in the living room and dining room area. Home has high ceilings in the kitchen and family room. You also have a breakfast bar, this property is perfect for entertaining or just every day life. Kitchen is equipped with all major appliances including refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and master bathroom is roomy and comfortable. Huge back yard over looks a pond with its own fountain. Large screen lanai, 2 car garage, utility washer and dryer in garage all at a fantastic monthly price!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5248163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7430 Oxford Garden Dr have any available units?
7430 Oxford Garden Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 7430 Oxford Garden Dr have?
Some of 7430 Oxford Garden Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7430 Oxford Garden Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7430 Oxford Garden Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7430 Oxford Garden Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7430 Oxford Garden Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 7430 Oxford Garden Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7430 Oxford Garden Dr offers parking.
Does 7430 Oxford Garden Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7430 Oxford Garden Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7430 Oxford Garden Dr have a pool?
No, 7430 Oxford Garden Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7430 Oxford Garden Dr have accessible units?
No, 7430 Oxford Garden Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7430 Oxford Garden Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7430 Oxford Garden Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7430 Oxford Garden Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7430 Oxford Garden Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
