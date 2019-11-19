7430 Oxford Garden Dr

Amenities

3/2 SFH in Apollo Beach on Pond - Contact Lara Kelly at 850-322-3060 or Tina Maley at 813-598-3071 to view this home. This beautiful waterfront lot is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home waiting to be rented! Wood flooring in the living room and dining room area. Home has high ceilings in the kitchen and family room. You also have a breakfast bar, this property is perfect for entertaining or just every day life. Kitchen is equipped with all major appliances including refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and master bathroom is roomy and comfortable. Huge back yard over looks a pond with its own fountain. Large screen lanai, 2 car garage, utility washer and dryer in garage all at a fantastic monthly price!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5248163)