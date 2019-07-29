7402 SURREY WOOD LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom PLUS a den/office/study which could easily be utilized as a 3rd bedroom! Peaceful and "no traffic" end of road Cul-De-Sac location also provides you a nice, BIG pie-shaped lot!! Soak up the spacious & relaxing tree and pond water views from the nearly 100SqFt covered & fully screened lanai!! Split bedrooms here, and a great open floor plan, with a nice kitchen, living room & dining room flow...PERFECT for entertaining!! Washer & dryer are included as well, conveniently located within interior laundry closet! No doing laundry out in the hot garage!! Another plus....Brand New AC Unit was just installed in May!! No worries here about breakdowns & any long, hot wait for repairs!! CALL TODAY and get your application process started, before it's too late!!!