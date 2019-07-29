All apartments in Apollo Beach
Location

7402 Surrey Wood Lane, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom PLUS a den/office/study which could easily be utilized as a 3rd bedroom! Peaceful and "no traffic" end of road Cul-De-Sac location also provides you a nice, BIG pie-shaped lot!! Soak up the spacious & relaxing tree and pond water views from the nearly 100SqFt covered & fully screened lanai!! Split bedrooms here, and a great open floor plan, with a nice kitchen, living room & dining room flow...PERFECT for entertaining!! Washer & dryer are included as well, conveniently located within interior laundry closet! No doing laundry out in the hot garage!! Another plus....Brand New AC Unit was just installed in May!! No worries here about breakdowns & any long, hot wait for repairs!! CALL TODAY and get your application process started, before it's too late!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7402 SURREY WOOD LANE have any available units?
7402 SURREY WOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 7402 SURREY WOOD LANE have?
Some of 7402 SURREY WOOD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7402 SURREY WOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7402 SURREY WOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7402 SURREY WOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7402 SURREY WOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 7402 SURREY WOOD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7402 SURREY WOOD LANE offers parking.
Does 7402 SURREY WOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7402 SURREY WOOD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7402 SURREY WOOD LANE have a pool?
No, 7402 SURREY WOOD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7402 SURREY WOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 7402 SURREY WOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7402 SURREY WOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7402 SURREY WOOD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7402 SURREY WOOD LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7402 SURREY WOOD LANE has units with air conditioning.
