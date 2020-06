Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This is the perfect rental for someone that is looking for sun, fun, and boating! 3/2/2 with 10,000 boat life on salt water canal priced to rent quickly. Features include tile throughout, stainless appliances, located in sought after apollo beach and southern hillsborough county. Huge 41x12 florida room which can be heated or cooled. Great views from every room, stainless steel and updated kitchen, great split floor plan, ready for immediate occuapncy.