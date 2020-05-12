All apartments in Apollo Beach
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:07 PM

6822 GUILFORD BRIDGE DRIVE

6822 Guilford Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6822 Guilford Bridge Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4/2/2 home in a pool community for $1850 per month! All on first level except the loft area. Great for office, additional family room or other work
space. A huge lanai is great for outdoor entertaining. There are security cameras with i left with the home (AS IS). The split
floor plan features two bedrooms at the front of the house and the master and one bedroom at the rear of the home. The kitchen features plenty of space in the breakfast nook as well as bar seating for easy entertaining. NO CATS for this listing! Owners are highly allergic. A quick jump from Big Bend to 75 or go up 41 to the Selmon expressway make it for an easy commute to Macdill AFB, Downtown or other areas of town. Just a 10 minute
drive to the bay from this amazing property. 600+ credit score and 3xs the rent in after tax income are required to rent this property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6822 GUILFORD BRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
6822 GUILFORD BRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 6822 GUILFORD BRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 6822 GUILFORD BRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6822 GUILFORD BRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6822 GUILFORD BRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6822 GUILFORD BRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6822 GUILFORD BRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 6822 GUILFORD BRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6822 GUILFORD BRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6822 GUILFORD BRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6822 GUILFORD BRIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6822 GUILFORD BRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6822 GUILFORD BRIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6822 GUILFORD BRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6822 GUILFORD BRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6822 GUILFORD BRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6822 GUILFORD BRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6822 GUILFORD BRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6822 GUILFORD BRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

