6822 GUILFORD BRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan ice maker

4/2/2 home in a pool community for $1850 per month! All on first level except the loft area. Great for office, additional family room or other work

space. A huge lanai is great for outdoor entertaining. There are security cameras with i left with the home (AS IS). The split

floor plan features two bedrooms at the front of the house and the master and one bedroom at the rear of the home. The kitchen features plenty of space in the breakfast nook as well as bar seating for easy entertaining. NO CATS for this listing! Owners are highly allergic. A quick jump from Big Bend to 75 or go up 41 to the Selmon expressway make it for an easy commute to Macdill AFB, Downtown or other areas of town. Just a 10 minute

drive to the bay from this amazing property. 600+ credit score and 3xs the rent in after tax income are required to rent this property