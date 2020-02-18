6811 Surrey Oak Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly pool dogs allowed

Beautiful Home in Covington Park - Beautiful Villa with stunning views of the pond. This fantastic home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a dining room space and a recently added covered screen patio. Relax watching the sunset and enjoying the fountains after a long day at work. Attention to detail is all over this property. Also in the home is a brand new HVAC system, water softener, and all appliances including washer and dryer! The community pool and parks are a short bike ride or drive away. Covington Park is conveniently located to everything around the Big Bend area including countless restaurants and easy access to I-75 makes this home and community a wonderful place to call home. Call, text or email for a private showing today 813.613.5601.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5366856)