6811 Surrey Oak Dr
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

6811 Surrey Oak Dr

6811 Surrey Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6811 Surrey Oak Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
pool
dogs allowed
Beautiful Home in Covington Park - Beautiful Villa with stunning views of the pond. This fantastic home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a dining room space and a recently added covered screen patio. Relax watching the sunset and enjoying the fountains after a long day at work. Attention to detail is all over this property. Also in the home is a brand new HVAC system, water softener, and all appliances including washer and dryer! The community pool and parks are a short bike ride or drive away. Covington Park is conveniently located to everything around the Big Bend area including countless restaurants and easy access to I-75 makes this home and community a wonderful place to call home. Call, text or email for a private showing today 813.613.5601.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5366856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6811 Surrey Oak Dr have any available units?
6811 Surrey Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 6811 Surrey Oak Dr have?
Some of 6811 Surrey Oak Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6811 Surrey Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6811 Surrey Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6811 Surrey Oak Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6811 Surrey Oak Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6811 Surrey Oak Dr offer parking?
No, 6811 Surrey Oak Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6811 Surrey Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6811 Surrey Oak Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6811 Surrey Oak Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6811 Surrey Oak Dr has a pool.
Does 6811 Surrey Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 6811 Surrey Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6811 Surrey Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6811 Surrey Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6811 Surrey Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6811 Surrey Oak Dr has units with air conditioning.

