6721 Cambridge Park Dr

Immaculate 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home - Welcome home! This immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home has the most perfect layout! Enter through the relaxing screened front porch into the living/dining room with beautiful hardwood floors. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and slate tile floors. You will also find the master suite on the first floor as well as laundry and half bath. This home boasts tons of storage closets!!! Upstairs is an additional family room, 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped fenced backyard with no backyard neighbors. Cool off in community pool & hang out in the clubhouse! Location is perfect! Shopping & I-75 is in such close proximity.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5874599)