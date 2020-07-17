All apartments in Apollo Beach
6721 Cambridge Park Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6721 Cambridge Park Dr

6721 Cambridge Park Drive · (813) 380-4374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6721 Cambridge Park Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6721 Cambridge Park Dr · Avail. now

$1,775

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2103 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Immaculate 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home - Welcome home! This immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home has the most perfect layout! Enter through the relaxing screened front porch into the living/dining room with beautiful hardwood floors. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and slate tile floors. You will also find the master suite on the first floor as well as laundry and half bath. This home boasts tons of storage closets!!! Upstairs is an additional family room, 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped fenced backyard with no backyard neighbors. Cool off in community pool & hang out in the clubhouse! Location is perfect! Shopping & I-75 is in such close proximity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5874599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6721 Cambridge Park Dr have any available units?
6721 Cambridge Park Dr has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6721 Cambridge Park Dr have?
Some of 6721 Cambridge Park Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6721 Cambridge Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6721 Cambridge Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6721 Cambridge Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6721 Cambridge Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 6721 Cambridge Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6721 Cambridge Park Dr offers parking.
Does 6721 Cambridge Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6721 Cambridge Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6721 Cambridge Park Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6721 Cambridge Park Dr has a pool.
Does 6721 Cambridge Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 6721 Cambridge Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6721 Cambridge Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6721 Cambridge Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6721 Cambridge Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6721 Cambridge Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
