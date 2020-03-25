6710 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table

Full Furnished - Short Term Available! Come see this GREAT HOUSE! You will LOVE the layout! Stunning Cardel Home in Apollo Beach with a VIEW! Enjoy Relaxing at your NEW favorite spot on this Screened Lanai with a VIEW. Open Layout with ROOM for everyone! 3 Bedrooms PLUS Den/Home Office, PLUS Loft, PLUS Bonus Room. Welcoming Foyer when you enter the GRAND entry. Formal Dining Room and Family room with TONS of natural light! Large UPGRADED Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Sunny Eating Area with tray ceiling and an extra Large Pantry. French Doors lead to the downstairs DEN/Home Office. Also a Half Bath downstairs for guests. Upstairs has a split layout with the BONUS ROOM on its own wing of the house. You can get creative with ways to use this LARGE Bonus Room! Master Suite is SPACIOUS with Large Closet and Roomy Bath with Dual Sinks, Garden Tub and Shower. Nice sized secondary Bedrooms too. PLUS upstairs has a LOFT - Great for a reading room or another office space - you name it! This is the VIEW you have been looking for. No Backyard Neighbors and Peaceful VIEW from the Lanai. Eating Area & Great Room! ALL of this in the Apollo Beach community of Covington Park. Minutes to I-75 for easy commutes to Tampa or Sarasota. PLUS close to schools and the new YMCA. AND LOTS of Amenities to enjoy in the community - Community Clubhouse, POOL, Gym, Sports Fields and events year round. PLUS FURNISHED RENTAL Available - Front dining table is a POOL TABLE.