Last updated March 25 2020

6710 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE

6710 Guilford Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6710 Guilford Crest Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
Full Furnished - Short Term Available! Come see this GREAT HOUSE! You will LOVE the layout! Stunning Cardel Home in Apollo Beach with a VIEW! Enjoy Relaxing at your NEW favorite spot on this Screened Lanai with a VIEW. Open Layout with ROOM for everyone! 3 Bedrooms PLUS Den/Home Office, PLUS Loft, PLUS Bonus Room. Welcoming Foyer when you enter the GRAND entry. Formal Dining Room and Family room with TONS of natural light! Large UPGRADED Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Sunny Eating Area with tray ceiling and an extra Large Pantry. French Doors lead to the downstairs DEN/Home Office. Also a Half Bath downstairs for guests. Upstairs has a split layout with the BONUS ROOM on its own wing of the house. You can get creative with ways to use this LARGE Bonus Room! Master Suite is SPACIOUS with Large Closet and Roomy Bath with Dual Sinks, Garden Tub and Shower. Nice sized secondary Bedrooms too. PLUS upstairs has a LOFT - Great for a reading room or another office space - you name it! This is the VIEW you have been looking for. No Backyard Neighbors and Peaceful VIEW from the Lanai. Eating Area & Great Room! ALL of this in the Apollo Beach community of Covington Park. Minutes to I-75 for easy commutes to Tampa or Sarasota. PLUS close to schools and the new YMCA. AND LOTS of Amenities to enjoy in the community - Community Clubhouse, POOL, Gym, Sports Fields and events year round. PLUS FURNISHED RENTAL Available - Front dining table is a POOL TABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6710 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE have any available units?
6710 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 6710 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE have?
Some of 6710 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6710 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6710 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6710 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6710 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 6710 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6710 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6710 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6710 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6710 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6710 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6710 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6710 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6710 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6710 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6710 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6710 GUILFORD CREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

