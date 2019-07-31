All apartments in Apollo Beach
Apollo Beach, FL
6533 SIMONE SHORES CIRCLE
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:59 AM

6533 SIMONE SHORES CIRCLE

6533 Simone Shores Circle · No Longer Available
Apollo Beach
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Location

6533 Simone Shores Circle, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Huge Key West style home with pool and lawn maintanence included! Enjoy a spacious 2 story home with lots of character in Apollo Beach, just a short bike ride to the beach, 5-star restaurants, shopping and you can walk the kids to the elementary school! Easy commute to MacDill, Brandon, Tampa, Sarasota, Orlando, TIA and nearby parks and attractions! This home features nice wood floors downstairs, a contemporary kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, ceiling fans, a powder room and a 2 car garage. Step out from the living room or family room to enjoy the generous sized screened-in patio and beautiful pool. Walk up the grand staircase to your huge master bedroom suite which offers a nice walk-in closet with built-in shelving, ceiling fans and balcony. You will also appreciate the master bath with a private loo, garden soaking tub, separate tiled shower and a dual sink vanity with granite counter tops. There is 3 additional bedrooms of generous size, 2 that share a guest bath with granite counter top and tile surround, and the fourth bedroom which has a private bath. Upstairs is also the utility room making laundry ultra convenient! All the rooms have access to the upstairs balconies located on east and west sides of the home so you can watch the amazing sunrises and sunsets. It could be yours to enjoy this year and maybe next, make an appointment to view it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6533 SIMONE SHORES CIRCLE have any available units?
6533 SIMONE SHORES CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 6533 SIMONE SHORES CIRCLE have?
Some of 6533 SIMONE SHORES CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6533 SIMONE SHORES CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6533 SIMONE SHORES CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6533 SIMONE SHORES CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6533 SIMONE SHORES CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 6533 SIMONE SHORES CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6533 SIMONE SHORES CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 6533 SIMONE SHORES CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6533 SIMONE SHORES CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6533 SIMONE SHORES CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6533 SIMONE SHORES CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6533 SIMONE SHORES CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6533 SIMONE SHORES CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6533 SIMONE SHORES CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6533 SIMONE SHORES CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6533 SIMONE SHORES CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6533 SIMONE SHORES CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
