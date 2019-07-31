6533 SIMONE SHORES CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Huge Key West style home with pool and lawn maintanence included! Enjoy a spacious 2 story home with lots of character in Apollo Beach, just a short bike ride to the beach, 5-star restaurants, shopping and you can walk the kids to the elementary school! Easy commute to MacDill, Brandon, Tampa, Sarasota, Orlando, TIA and nearby parks and attractions! This home features nice wood floors downstairs, a contemporary kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, ceiling fans, a powder room and a 2 car garage. Step out from the living room or family room to enjoy the generous sized screened-in patio and beautiful pool. Walk up the grand staircase to your huge master bedroom suite which offers a nice walk-in closet with built-in shelving, ceiling fans and balcony. You will also appreciate the master bath with a private loo, garden soaking tub, separate tiled shower and a dual sink vanity with granite counter tops. There is 3 additional bedrooms of generous size, 2 that share a guest bath with granite counter top and tile surround, and the fourth bedroom which has a private bath. Upstairs is also the utility room making laundry ultra convenient! All the rooms have access to the upstairs balconies located on east and west sides of the home so you can watch the amazing sunrises and sunsets. It could be yours to enjoy this year and maybe next, make an appointment to view it today!