6306 Shadowlake Drive

!! DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!This home has a fantastic floor plan perfect for entertaining! Come see this exceptional 4BD/2.5BTH fenced home with 2,057 square feet! The 10 ft ceilings enhance the already spacious feel of this open concept home. The upgrades throughout, including fully tiled living areas, make this home feel grand yet inviting. The finely appointed kitchen includes granite counter tops, SS appliances, forty-two inch cabinets, a corner pantry, and a large island that overlooks the great room and dining area. A powder bath is conveniently located off of the living area for guests. The spacious master retreat overlooks the back yard and includes double closets, a granite double vanity, and separate shower and garden tub. Upon entering the home, the front two bedrooms and second full bath are offset to the right, and the fourth bedroom is down a hallway to the left, creating a nice added privacy for those rooms. At the back of the home, a covered lanai provides the perfect place to relax or dine alfresco. With the option to have either four bedrooms or three bedrooms and a den, this homes versatile floorplan can fit the needs of any family.The Waterset community offers a variety of lifestyle amenities, including clubhouse, cafe, heated pool with lap lanes, fitness center, splash park, dog park, and miles of walking trails! Hurry! Homes like this don't last long! Call or visit us online to schedule your appointment today! Your piece of Florida Paradise awaits!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



