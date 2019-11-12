All apartments in Apollo Beach
6306 Shadowlake Drive
Last updated November 12 2019 at 8:47 PM

6306 Shadowlake Drive

6306 Shadow Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6306 Shadow Lake Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
!! DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!This home has a fantastic floor plan perfect for entertaining! Come see this exceptional 4BD/2.5BTH fenced home with 2,057 square feet! The 10 ft ceilings enhance the already spacious feel of this open concept home. The upgrades throughout, including fully tiled living areas, make this home feel grand yet inviting. The finely appointed kitchen includes granite counter tops, SS appliances, forty-two inch cabinets, a corner pantry, and a large island that overlooks the great room and dining area. A powder bath is conveniently located off of the living area for guests. The spacious master retreat overlooks the back yard and includes double closets, a granite double vanity, and separate shower and garden tub. Upon entering the home, the front two bedrooms and second full bath are offset to the right, and the fourth bedroom is down a hallway to the left, creating a nice added privacy for those rooms. At the back of the home, a covered lanai provides the perfect place to relax or dine alfresco. With the option to have either four bedrooms or three bedrooms and a den, this homes versatile floorplan can fit the needs of any family.The Waterset community offers a variety of lifestyle amenities, including clubhouse, cafe, heated pool with lap lanes, fitness center, splash park, dog park, and miles of walking trails! Hurry! Homes like this don't last long! Call or visit us online to schedule your appointment today! Your piece of Florida Paradise awaits!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Amenities: Community Dock, Community Pools, Water Park, Fitness Center, Cyber Cafe, On Site Daycare, Elementry School, Pet Friendly, $25 Monthly Pet Rent Required, Tile Floors, Custom Paint, New Construction, Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, Walk‐In Pantry Storage, Walk-In Closets, Washer/Dryer, Window Treatments, Covered Lanai, Water View, No Rear Neighbors, 2 Car Attached Garage, Sliding Glass Doors, Separate Walk-In Shower, Garden Tub, Dual Sinks, Tray/Cove Ceilings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6306 Shadowlake Drive have any available units?
6306 Shadowlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 6306 Shadowlake Drive have?
Some of 6306 Shadowlake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6306 Shadowlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6306 Shadowlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6306 Shadowlake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6306 Shadowlake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6306 Shadowlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6306 Shadowlake Drive offers parking.
Does 6306 Shadowlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6306 Shadowlake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6306 Shadowlake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6306 Shadowlake Drive has a pool.
Does 6306 Shadowlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 6306 Shadowlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6306 Shadowlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6306 Shadowlake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6306 Shadowlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6306 Shadowlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
