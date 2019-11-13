All apartments in Apollo Beach
Apollo Beach, FL
6044 FRANCIS DRIVE
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM

6044 FRANCIS DRIVE

6044 Francis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6044 Francis Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a garage, a spacious lawn, and a charming entrance patio area, while the backyard offers a deck for cooking out, a privacy fence, and a spacious lawn for weekend entertaining. The interior features wood flooring and plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open communal living room layout, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, updated appliances, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6044 FRANCIS DRIVE have any available units?
6044 FRANCIS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 6044 FRANCIS DRIVE have?
Some of 6044 FRANCIS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6044 FRANCIS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6044 FRANCIS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6044 FRANCIS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6044 FRANCIS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 6044 FRANCIS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6044 FRANCIS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6044 FRANCIS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6044 FRANCIS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6044 FRANCIS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6044 FRANCIS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6044 FRANCIS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6044 FRANCIS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6044 FRANCIS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6044 FRANCIS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6044 FRANCIS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6044 FRANCIS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
