6044 FRANCIS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a garage, a spacious lawn, and a charming entrance patio area, while the backyard offers a deck for cooking out, a privacy fence, and a spacious lawn for weekend entertaining. The interior features wood flooring and plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open communal living room layout, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, updated appliances, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!