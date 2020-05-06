557 Manns Harbor Drive

Amenities

granite counters gym pool playground clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters microwave oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool

If you are looking for elegance and style, then this is the house for you! Magnificent details and custom painted moldings throughout are reminiscent of Old World grandeur. Foyer features tray ceilings with massive stained wood beams, stone wall and large neutral off-set tile that beckons you into the main living areas with beautiful wainscoting and trim everywhere! Screened lanai overlooks a park-like back yard. The kitchen is home central with exquisite granite, SS appliances, low bar, 42" espresso cabinets with built-in book case in the island. Gas stove, double ovens (top is GE Advantium with microwave and convection cooking). Open, airy floor plan with downstairs Master Suite. Master bedroom features french door onto lanai, beautiful tray ceilings. Master bath is spacious with a unique dual entry shower, garden tub, ample storage and opposing double sinks. Upstairs bonus room and guest or teen suite for privacy. Enjoy all this elegance and beauty within the coveted water sports/resort community of Mirabay, which offers a manned security gate, state of the art pool, fitness enter, clubhouse, playground, canoeing, and much, much, more. Don't miss your chance to call this home--contact us today!!