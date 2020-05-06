All apartments in Apollo Beach
557 Manns Harbor Drive

Location

557 Manns Harbor Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

granite counters
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
If you are looking for elegance and style, then this is the house for you! Magnificent details and custom painted moldings throughout are reminiscent of Old World grandeur. Foyer features tray ceilings with massive stained wood beams, stone wall and large neutral off-set tile that beckons you into the main living areas with beautiful wainscoting and trim everywhere! Screened lanai overlooks a park-like back yard. The kitchen is home central with exquisite granite, SS appliances, low bar, 42" espresso cabinets with built-in book case in the island. Gas stove, double ovens (top is GE Advantium with microwave and convection cooking). Open, airy floor plan with downstairs Master Suite. Master bedroom features french door onto lanai, beautiful tray ceilings. Master bath is spacious with a unique dual entry shower, garden tub, ample storage and opposing double sinks. Upstairs bonus room and guest or teen suite for privacy. Enjoy all this elegance and beauty within the coveted water sports/resort community of Mirabay, which offers a manned security gate, state of the art pool, fitness enter, clubhouse, playground, canoeing, and much, much, more. Don't miss your chance to call this home--contact us today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 557 Manns Harbor Drive have any available units?
557 Manns Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 557 Manns Harbor Drive have?
Some of 557 Manns Harbor Drive's amenities include granite counters, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 557 Manns Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
557 Manns Harbor Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 557 Manns Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 557 Manns Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 557 Manns Harbor Drive offer parking?
No, 557 Manns Harbor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 557 Manns Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 557 Manns Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 557 Manns Harbor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 557 Manns Harbor Drive has a pool.
Does 557 Manns Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 557 Manns Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 557 Manns Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 557 Manns Harbor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 557 Manns Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 557 Manns Harbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
