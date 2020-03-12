5501 CAFREY PLACE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Maintenance free living with beautiful views of the Lagoon. This townhouse has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a 2 car garage and is over 2600 sqft. Walk in the front door to be welcomed by a spacious living room with hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and island. The large master suite has a walk in closet. The master bath has a garden tub and separate shower and dual sinks. All secondary bedrooms are upstairs which inclues a loft. This home is just steps from the community center. MiraBay community amenities include recreation center with fitness, aerobics, spa services, banquet facilities, tennis courts, basketball courts, lap pool and kiddie pool. The community heated pool features a waterslide and lap lanes. The Galley Cafe serves food and drinks pool side. Residents have access to the kayaks, sailboats, or paddle boards at the fully staffed nautical shop, Outfitters. Many social events happening all the time as well as many different clubs to join. Easy access to downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, Sarasota and the Gulf Beaches.