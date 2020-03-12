All apartments in Apollo Beach
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

5501 CAFREY PLACE

5501 Cafrey Place · No Longer Available
Location

5501 Cafrey Place, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Maintenance free living with beautiful views of the Lagoon. This townhouse has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a 2 car garage and is over 2600 sqft. Walk in the front door to be welcomed by a spacious living room with hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and island. The large master suite has a walk in closet. The master bath has a garden tub and separate shower and dual sinks. All secondary bedrooms are upstairs which inclues a loft. This home is just steps from the community center. MiraBay community amenities include recreation center with fitness, aerobics, spa services, banquet facilities, tennis courts, basketball courts, lap pool and kiddie pool. The community heated pool features a waterslide and lap lanes. The Galley Cafe serves food and drinks pool side. Residents have access to the kayaks, sailboats, or paddle boards at the fully staffed nautical shop, Outfitters. Many social events happening all the time as well as many different clubs to join. Easy access to downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, Sarasota and the Gulf Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 CAFREY PLACE have any available units?
5501 CAFREY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 5501 CAFREY PLACE have?
Some of 5501 CAFREY PLACE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 CAFREY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5501 CAFREY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 CAFREY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5501 CAFREY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 5501 CAFREY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5501 CAFREY PLACE offers parking.
Does 5501 CAFREY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5501 CAFREY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 CAFREY PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 5501 CAFREY PLACE has a pool.
Does 5501 CAFREY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5501 CAFREY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 CAFREY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5501 CAFREY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5501 CAFREY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5501 CAFREY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
