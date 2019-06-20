All apartments in Apollo Beach
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:24 AM

5319 FISHERSOUND LANE

5319 Fishersound Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5319 Fishersound Lane, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
yoga
Enter the gates of Mirabay to your tropical lagoon waterfront home. Situated in a cul de sac deep into the community, you'll find your oasis awaits. Enter to find guest gathered around the gourmet kitchen as the cook of the house prepares a feast. This kitchen has granite countertops, wood cabinets, double ovens, and stainless appliances. A butler's pantry leads to the dining room where many a holiday meal can be served. The kitchen dine in area is adjacent to the family/great room right off of the kitchen. Pocket sliders remain open in the cooler months that extends the living area onto the pool deck where guests and family lounge in the pool and spa. An outdoor kitchen is great for summer barbeques and your casita guest suite, right off of the pool deck is great for guests or a yoga studio or anything you want it to be! The dock is primed and ready for you to launch your kayaks and paddle boards to explore the lagoon. When you're ready to head in for the night, the expansive master suite is located downstairs along with two huge master closets and a great master bath ensuite. Upstairs you'll find an open loft/bonus area along with two other bedrooms and baths. This home is built for those who love wide open spaces and a bit of privacy at times. This is it, you are home. To contact the listing agent or for a private showing text bkttampa to 59559

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5319 FISHERSOUND LANE have any available units?
5319 FISHERSOUND LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 5319 FISHERSOUND LANE have?
Some of 5319 FISHERSOUND LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5319 FISHERSOUND LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5319 FISHERSOUND LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5319 FISHERSOUND LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5319 FISHERSOUND LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 5319 FISHERSOUND LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5319 FISHERSOUND LANE offers parking.
Does 5319 FISHERSOUND LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5319 FISHERSOUND LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5319 FISHERSOUND LANE have a pool?
Yes, 5319 FISHERSOUND LANE has a pool.
Does 5319 FISHERSOUND LANE have accessible units?
No, 5319 FISHERSOUND LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5319 FISHERSOUND LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5319 FISHERSOUND LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5319 FISHERSOUND LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5319 FISHERSOUND LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
