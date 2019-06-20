5319 FISHERSOUND LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub yoga

Enter the gates of Mirabay to your tropical lagoon waterfront home. Situated in a cul de sac deep into the community, you'll find your oasis awaits. Enter to find guest gathered around the gourmet kitchen as the cook of the house prepares a feast. This kitchen has granite countertops, wood cabinets, double ovens, and stainless appliances. A butler's pantry leads to the dining room where many a holiday meal can be served. The kitchen dine in area is adjacent to the family/great room right off of the kitchen. Pocket sliders remain open in the cooler months that extends the living area onto the pool deck where guests and family lounge in the pool and spa. An outdoor kitchen is great for summer barbeques and your casita guest suite, right off of the pool deck is great for guests or a yoga studio or anything you want it to be! The dock is primed and ready for you to launch your kayaks and paddle boards to explore the lagoon. When you're ready to head in for the night, the expansive master suite is located downstairs along with two huge master closets and a great master bath ensuite. Upstairs you'll find an open loft/bonus area along with two other bedrooms and baths. This home is built for those who love wide open spaces and a bit of privacy at times. This is it, you are home. To contact the listing agent or for a private showing text bkttampa to 59559