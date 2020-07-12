All apartments in Apollo Beach
Home
/
Apollo Beach, FL
/
530 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:50 AM

530 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE

530 Manns Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

530 Manns Harbor Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful Former Model Home in the Highly Desirable Water Community of Mirabay! This Lovely 4 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home is loaded with Upgrades throughout and Offers a separate Living Room/Dining Room area as well as a Two Story Great Room with Soaring 22' Ceiling that is Open to the Kitchen - Ideal for Entertaining! Kitchen Features Granite Counters, Large Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, 42" Cabinets with Crown Molding and a Breakfast Nook for extra seating. Very Spacious Master Bedroom with En Suite featuring Dual Sinks, Stall Shower & Jetted Garden Tub! You'll Absolutely Love the Backyard Space with Extra Deep Lot and No Backyard Neighbors! Enjoy Family BBQ's using the Beautiful Outdoor Grilling Station and Dine under the Covered Patio Or Relax and roast marshmallows by the Brick Fireplace on Cool Evenings. Mirabay Offers Endless Amenities including Tennis, Basketball, Pickleball, Fitness Center & Fitness Classes, Resort Style Pool as well as a Lap Pool, Poolside Cafe, Walking Trails, Free Use of Kayaks, Canoes, Paddle Boards & Sun Fish Boats! Come Enjoy Resort Style Living at Mirabay! This Home is also Listed For Sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE have any available units?
530 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 530 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE have?
Some of 530 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
530 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 530 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 530 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 530 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 530 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 530 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 530 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 530 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 530 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
