530 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE

Beautiful Former Model Home in the Highly Desirable Water Community of Mirabay! This Lovely 4 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home is loaded with Upgrades throughout and Offers a separate Living Room/Dining Room area as well as a Two Story Great Room with Soaring 22' Ceiling that is Open to the Kitchen - Ideal for Entertaining! Kitchen Features Granite Counters, Large Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, 42" Cabinets with Crown Molding and a Breakfast Nook for extra seating. Very Spacious Master Bedroom with En Suite featuring Dual Sinks, Stall Shower & Jetted Garden Tub! You'll Absolutely Love the Backyard Space with Extra Deep Lot and No Backyard Neighbors! Enjoy Family BBQ's using the Beautiful Outdoor Grilling Station and Dine under the Covered Patio Or Relax and roast marshmallows by the Brick Fireplace on Cool Evenings. Mirabay Offers Endless Amenities including Tennis, Basketball, Pickleball, Fitness Center & Fitness Classes, Resort Style Pool as well as a Lap Pool, Poolside Cafe, Walking Trails, Free Use of Kayaks, Canoes, Paddle Boards & Sun Fish Boats! Come Enjoy Resort Style Living at Mirabay! This Home is also Listed For Sale.