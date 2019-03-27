423 MANNS HARBOR DRIVE

Amenities

Move In READY! Stunning Views from all around the house! WATERFRONT Key West style home w/ Large Yard in the GATED COMMUNITY of MIRABAY! Premier WATERFRONT Community in Apollo Beach w/ TONS of Amenities to include Waterpark, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Onsite SPA, Cafe, Movies in the Park and MORE! Extended Screen Lanai, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, OVERSIZED 2 Car Garage. Dining Room and Spacious GREAT ROOM with a Spectacular VIEW! Kitchen with Gas Stove, Corian Counters, 42" Wood Cabinets, Sunny Eating Area and Walk -In Pantry. Master Suite with a VIEW too and nice Bath with Garden Tub, Shower and TWO sinks. Large Ceramic Tile throughout common Areas, Pillars, Arches, Niches, Recessed Ceilings. Includes use of ALL Community Amenities! ***AVAILABLE NOW- Pets Case by Case- INCOME needs to be THREE Times the monthly rent, Credit and Background will be checked. ***