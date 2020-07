Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**WATERFRONT PROPERTY!!** Immaculately kept 3/2/2 POOL home with a gorgeous canal view! There is plenty of room for everything with over 2,000 sq ft of living space in this open floor plan. Enjoy the gorgeous Florida weather with your pool, outdoor kitchen and dock that is being replaced. Just a short boat ride and you're in the Bay in no time! Pets allowed with a non refundable pet fee. Call today to see this piece of paradise!