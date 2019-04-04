All apartments in Apollo Beach
10214 Newminster Loop
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:34 PM

10214 Newminster Loop

10214 Newminster Loop · No Longer Available
Location

10214 Newminster Loop, Apollo Beach, FL 33573

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Move in ready! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home was built in 2017 within the Belmont community, conveniently located near Riverview, US-301 and I-75 for commuting. The kitchen features lots of cabinets for extra storage, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All appliances have been used for less than 3 months and are included, even the washer and dryer! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, master bath with duel sink granite counter and a spacious shower. The back yard is very private with no rear neighbors, just scenic views of the pond. One of the only homes for sale in the loop that faces the water! The entire home is STILL UNDER WARRANTY for all appliances and backed by Lennar's one year "no issue" warranty. The Belmont community offers many amenities including a swimming pool, cabana, playground, picnic pavilions and lighted basketball and tennis courts. Low HOA fee.

Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST REALTY LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10214 Newminster Loop have any available units?
10214 Newminster Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 10214 Newminster Loop have?
Some of 10214 Newminster Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10214 Newminster Loop currently offering any rent specials?
10214 Newminster Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10214 Newminster Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 10214 Newminster Loop is pet friendly.
Does 10214 Newminster Loop offer parking?
No, 10214 Newminster Loop does not offer parking.
Does 10214 Newminster Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10214 Newminster Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10214 Newminster Loop have a pool?
Yes, 10214 Newminster Loop has a pool.
Does 10214 Newminster Loop have accessible units?
No, 10214 Newminster Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 10214 Newminster Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 10214 Newminster Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10214 Newminster Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 10214 Newminster Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
