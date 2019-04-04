10214 Newminster Loop

Amenities

Move in ready! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home was built in 2017 within the Belmont community, conveniently located near Riverview, US-301 and I-75 for commuting. The kitchen features lots of cabinets for extra storage, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All appliances have been used for less than 3 months and are included, even the washer and dryer! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, master bath with duel sink granite counter and a spacious shower. The back yard is very private with no rear neighbors, just scenic views of the pond. One of the only homes for sale in the loop that faces the water! The entire home is STILL UNDER WARRANTY for all appliances and backed by Lennar's one year "no issue" warranty. The Belmont community offers many amenities including a swimming pool, cabana, playground, picnic pavilions and lighted basketball and tennis courts. Low HOA fee.



Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST REALTY LLC



