10004 VICTORY GALLOP LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

THIS IS WHAT YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR!!!! THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 FULL BATH IS FULLY LOADED WITH GE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING A 25 CU FL. SIDE BY SIDE REFRIGERATOR WITH WATER AND ICE DISPENSER IN THE DOOR, BUILT IN DISHWASHER, SELF-CLEANING RANGE WITH CERAMIC TOP AND BUILT IN MICROWAVE, 42" KITCHEN CABINETS WITH RAISED DOOR PANELS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,MOHAWK 17"X17" CERAMIC TILES FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE FAMILY ROOM, IN FOYER, KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM AND ALL BATH. WITH A SCREENED LANAI AND OUTDOOR KITCHEN. COMMUNITY FEATURE: A RESORT STYLE POOL, PLAYGROUND, BASKETBALL AND TENNIS COURTS IN THIS BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPED COMMUNITY. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR I-75, THE BAY BEACHES, OUTLET SHOPPING AREAS AND RESTAURANTS. CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT. THIS HOME WONT LAST!